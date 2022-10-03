Daily Dividend Report: LMT,FLIC,PNC,WSO,NYT

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $3.00 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2022.

First of Long Island announced today the declaration of a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.21 per share. This represents a 5.0% increase over the dividend of $.20 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on October 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 12, 2022.

The board of directors of PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Nov. 5, 2022, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 17, 2022.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.20 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2022. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 48 consecutive years.

The New York Times' Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.09 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2022.

