Daily Dividend Report: L,MSI,NDSN,NWL,BPOP

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2020.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share payable in cash on July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

Nordson today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2020 cash dividend in the amount of $0.38 per common share, payable on June 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2020. This amount equals the $0.38 per common share dividend paid in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

Popular announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2020.

