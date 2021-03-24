Daily Dividend Report: LMNR,WOR,MAA,FCX,CIO

On March 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of Limoneira, a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share payable on April 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021.

The board of directors of Worthington Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2021, to shareholders of record June 15, 2021. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968 and this marks the 11th consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend. In addition, the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 5,618,464 of the Company's common shares, increasing the total number of common shares available for repurchase to 10,000,000.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.025 per share of common stock to be paid on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on April 28, 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 3, 2021, to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021. As previously reported on February 2, 2021, the Board adopted a financial policy for the allocation of cash flows aligned with FCX's strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet, increasing cash returns to shareholders and advancing opportunities for future growth.

City Office REIT announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly dividend amount of $0.15 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2021 to all stockholders and operating partnership unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2021.

