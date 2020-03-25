Daily Dividend Report: LMNR,SLG,BANR,SCS,WSBF

On March 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Limoneira, a diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share payable on April 17, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2020.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.295 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Banner, the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable April 17, 2020, to common shareholders of record on April 8, 2020.

The Steelcase Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, to be paid on or before April 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2020. In making their decision, the board considered both the strong performance in the fourth quarter and the objective to maximize liquidity.

On March 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on May 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2020.

