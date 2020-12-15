Daily Dividend Report: LLY,STOR,MGP,IIPR,RC

The board of directors of Eli Lilly today announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend. The dividend for the first quarter of 2021 will be $0.85 per share on outstanding common stock. This raises the annual indicated rate to $3.40 per share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

STORE Capital, an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

MGM Growth Properties today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter, which represents a dividend of $1.95 on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Innovative Industrial Properties, the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, representing an approximately 6% increase over IIP's third quarter 2020 dividend of $1.17 per share of common stock, and a 24% increase over IIP's fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $4.96 per common share, and is the ninth dividend increase since IIP completed its initial public offering in December 2016.

Ready Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

