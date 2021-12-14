Daily Dividend Report: LLY,NVT,ADC,ALEX,WDFC

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.98 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 15, 2022.

nVent Electric announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.175 per ordinary share on February 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2022.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.227 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share, representing a 9.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.480 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin approved a fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2021.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Monday, December 13, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share reflecting an increase of more than 8 percent compared to the previous quarter's dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.

