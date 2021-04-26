Daily Dividend Report: LIN,LHX,RTX,SWK,NWBI

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2021.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of more than 7 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021. "The increase in our dividend reflects our long-standing commitment to deliver consistent and growing cash returns to shareowners," said Raytheon Technologies chief executive officer Greg Hayes. "The outlook for our company is positive and we remain on track to return $18 to $20 billion to shareowners in the four years following the merger." RTX, formerly United Technologies Corporation, has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Northwest Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 5.3% to $0.20 per share payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2021. This is the 106th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.5%.

