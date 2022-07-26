Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 2, 2022.

Crown Castle International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable September 10, 2022 to stockholders of record August 10, 2022. With the payment of the September 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Hess Midstream, today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5559 per Class A share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The distribution represents a 1.2% increase compared to the distribution on the Hess Midstream Class A shares for the first quarter of 2022, which equals a 5% increase on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2022.

Crane Holdings, a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LIN,CCI,IBM,HESM,CR

