Daily Dividend Report: LHX,STLD,MO,CORE,ARE

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2021.

Steel Dynamics, today announced that the company's board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, a four percent increase over the company's 2020 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021 and is payable on or about April 16, 2021.

Altria Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2021.

Core-Mark also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per common share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending March 31, 2021, of $4.30 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

