Daily Dividend Report: LHX,ARE,XRAY,FMC,EE

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 13, 2020. "This 13% dividend increase, on top of the 10% increase announced this past July, reflects our confidence in strong free cash flow generation and a commitment to drive value for shareholders," said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, of $4.06 per common share represents an increase of 26 cents, or 7 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2019.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, The Dental Solutions Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2020 to holders of record on March 27, 2020.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share, payable on April 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors of El Paso Electric has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.385 per share. The dividend was declared on February 28, 2020 and is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2020.

