Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has increased its annual dividend to $1.50 per share from $1.00 per share, resulting in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2022.

Ritchie Bros. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.25 per common share, payable on March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2022. This dividend is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 16, 2022. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 218th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LEN,RBA,ADP,MMC,C,TGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.