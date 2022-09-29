Daily Dividend Report: LEN,LW,SBUX,FTS,CNXC

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on October 27, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on October 13, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 2, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 4, 2022.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.49 to $0.53 per share. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022, and raises the company's annual dividend rate to $2.12 per share. Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 and has increased it in each of the past 12 years.

The Board of Directors of Fortis declared a common share dividend of $0.565 per share on the issued and outstanding fully paid common shares of the Corporation, representing an approximate 6% increase in the quarterly dividend, payable on December 1, 2022 to the common Shareholders of Record at the close of business on November 17, 2022, marking 49 consecutive years of increased dividends.

Concentrix, a leading global provider of customer experience solutions and technology, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2022. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a 10 percent increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share. The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share payable on November 8, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022.

