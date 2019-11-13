Daily Dividend Report: KSU, MMM, SCI, NJR, SVM

Kansas City Southern announced that its Board of Directors approved a new capital allocation policy. In connection with this new policy, the Board approved an increase in the quarterly dividend on KCS's common stock from $0.36 to $0.40 per share. The board declared a common stock dividend for this increased amount payable on January 22, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019, and

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.44 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 22, 2019. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Service Corporation International, the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of eighteen cents per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3125 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2020 to shareowners of record as of December 19, 2019. The company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.

Silvercorp Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2019, with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before December 18, 2019.

