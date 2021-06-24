Daily Dividend Report: KR,DRI,PFE,SBUX,WOR

Kroger's Board of Directors approved a dividend increase from 72 to 84 cents per year. The next quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021. Kroger's quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. This marks the 15th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share, a 25% increase from third quarter fiscal 2021, on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a 39-cent third-quarter 2021 dividend on the company's common stock, payable September 7, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021. The third-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 331st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021.

The board of directors of Worthington Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 29, 2021, to shareholders of record Sept. 15, 2021. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

