Daily Dividend Report: KR,AMAT,WPC,VICI,CL

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share to be paid on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.22 to $0.24 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2021.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.048 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.19 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

VICI Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 8, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.45 per share, up from $0.44 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2021. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2021. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.80 versus $1.76 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

