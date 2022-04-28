Daily Dividend Report: KO,XOM,CVX,BAC,CF,PFE

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on June 15, 2022. Earlier this year, the board of directors approved the company's 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5 percent from 42 cents to 44 cents.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2022. This second quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2022. Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 39 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Chevron today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents per share, payable June 10, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2022.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.21 per share, payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2022.

CF Industries Holdings, today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.40 per share dividend on its common stock, a 33% increase compared to its prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2022. "The dividend increase reflects our confidence in the Company's long-term free cash flow outlook and our commitment to return capital to shareholders," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.40 second-quarter 2022 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 10, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. The second-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 334th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

