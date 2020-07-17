Daily Dividend Report: KO,PPG,TXN,ALL,APD

The Coca-Cola Company board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 41 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2020, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of PPG today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, payable Sept. 11 to shareholders of record Aug. 10. PPG's prior quarterly dividend was 51 cents per share. "We are pleased to continue PPG's legacy of rewarding our shareholders with an increase in our per share dividend, reflecting the continued strong cash flow and ongoing growth prospects of our company," said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. This marks the company's 488th consecutive dividend payment. Through ongoing dedication and expertise of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable August 17, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2020.

Allstate today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 54 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 28, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 9, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2020.

