Daily Dividend Report: KO,MPW,NEE,AVB,ABT

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola today approved the company's 60th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5 percent from 42 cents to 44 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.76 per share, up from $1.68 per share in 2021. The first quarter dividend is payable April 1 to shareowners of record as of March 15. The company returned $7.3 billion in dividends to shareowners in 2021, bringing the total amount of dividends paid to shareowners since Jan. 1, 2010, to $69.2 billion.

Medical Properties Trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock to be paid on April 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 17, 2022. This increase reflects a four percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share and marks the eighth consecutive year of an increase to cash dividends.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.425, an approximate 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2020 of targeting roughly 10% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2022, off a 2020 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022. The board also approved an updated dividend policy for beyond 2022, which is expected to translate to a growth rate in dividends per share of roughly 10% per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base, which is expected to be $1.70 per share.

AvalonBay Communities, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the first quarter of 2022. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable April 15, 2022, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of March 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years. This marks the 393rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

