Daily Dividend Report: KO,DFS,SIRI,AEP,FCFS

The Coca-Cola Company board declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on June 15, 2021. Earlier this year, the board approved the company's 59th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 2.4 percent from 41 cents to 42 cents per common share.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on June 3, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2021.

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $ $0.014641 per share of common stock, payable in cash on May 28, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 74 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2021, and is the company's 444th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

FirstCash, the leading international operator of over 2,770 retail pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, today announced operating results for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, and an update on the impact of COVID-19 on its business. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 11% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, to be paid in May 2021.

