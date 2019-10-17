Daily Dividend Report: KO, JNJ, MAIN, SHW, PSXP

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today announced the election of one new officer, along with declaring the company's regular quarterly dividend. Gilles Leclerc, who became president of The McDonald's Division of The Coca-Cola Company on Jan. 7, has been elected by the board as a vice president. Leclerc previously served as vice president, The McDonald's Division International. The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 16, 2019, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 2, 2019.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.95 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 25, 2019.

Main Street Capital is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared its semi-annual supplemental cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable in December 2019. This supplemental cash dividend is in addition to the previously announced regular monthly cash dividends that Main Street declared for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.615 per share, or $0.205 per share for each of October, November and December 2019. Including the regular monthly and supplemental cash dividends declared to date, Main Street will have paid $27.14 per share in cumulative cash dividends since its October 2007 initial public offering at $15.00 per share. Based upon the regular monthly dividend rate of $0.205 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the current semi-annual supplemental dividend rate of $0.24 per share, Main Street's current annualized run-rate for cash dividends is $2.94 per share. Main Street also expects that its Board of Directors will declare regular monthly dividends for the first quarter of 2020 during early November.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on December 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Phillips 66 Partners announces that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third-quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.865 per common unit, an increase of one cent per common unit from the second quarter of 2019. This is the twenty-fourth consecutive quarterly distribution increase since Phillips 66 Partners' initial public offering in 2013 and represents a 9% increase compared to the third-quarter 2018 distribution. The quarterly distribution is payable Nov. 13, 2019, to unitholders of record as of Oct. 31, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.