The Coca-Cola Company declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2022.

Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2022.

Schlumberger's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on January 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2022.

HCA declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 28, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.

FIS (FIS) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per common share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Dec. 9, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KO, C, SLB, HCA, FIS

