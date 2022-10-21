Markets
KO

Daily Dividend Report: KO, C, SLB, HCA, FIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Coca-Cola Company declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2022.

Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 7, 2022.

Schlumberger's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on January 12, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 7, 2022.

HCA declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 28, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.

FIS (FIS) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per common share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Dec. 9, 2022.

Daily Dividend Report: KO, C, SLB, HCA, FIS
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KO, C, SLB, HCA, FIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOCSLBHCAFIS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular