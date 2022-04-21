Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the first quarter, $1.11 annualized, payable on May 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the first quarter of 2021 and marks the fifth consecutive annual increase.

Today Western Midstream Partners, announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit for the first quarter of 2022. This distribution represents a 53-percent increase over the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with the partnership's previously disclosed annualized regular quarterly distribution target of $2.00 per unit. WES's first-quarter 2022 distribution is payable May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2022.

Newmont today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022, payable on June 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on June 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMI,WES,NEM,LMT,SHW

