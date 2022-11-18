The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, which began with the June 2022 payment. This dividend is payable on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2022 marked the company's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.90 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 1, 2022. This is the 143rd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2022.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on Jan. 27, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.