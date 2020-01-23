Daily Dividend Report: KMB, APD, JBHT, BRO, HBAN

The Kimberly-Clark Board of Directors has approved a 3.9 percent increase in the quarterly dividend, which is the 48th consecutive annual increase in the dividend. The quarterly dividend will increase to $1.07 per share, up from $1.03 per share in 2019. The first dividend will be payable on April 2, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Air Products has increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock by 18 cents per share-from $1.16 to $1.34 per share-representing the largest dividend increase in the company's history. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.27 per common share, a 3.8% increase from 2019. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on February 7, 2019. The dividend will be paid on February 21, 2020.

Brown & Brown today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on February 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2020.

Huntington Bancshares announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.15 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2020.

