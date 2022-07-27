Daily Dividend Report: KHC,WMB,MRK,BDX,CTAS

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 23, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2022.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.425 per share, or $1.70 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Sept. 26, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2022. This is a 3.7% increase from Williams' third-quarter 2021 quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, paid in September 2021. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. Payment will be made on Oct. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share, payable on September 30, 2022 to holders of record on September 9, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.48 per share.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022. This represents a 21.1% increase. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 39 years ago in 1983.

