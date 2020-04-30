Daily Dividend Report: KHC,AUY,XOM,CVX,KMB

The Board of Directors of Kraft Heinz today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2020.

Yamana Gold is pleased to announce that it has increased its annual dividend by a further 25% to $0.0625 per share, effective for the second quarter of 2020. Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on July 14, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2020. This second quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2020.

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents per share, payable June 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2020.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 5, 2020. This represents the 48th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 86th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

