Daily Dividend Report: K,GILD,KMB,FIS,PLD

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date is May 28, 2021. As the company previously announced in February, this reflects a 2 percent increase to the quarterly dividend. This is the 386th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Gilead Sciences, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 4, 2021. This represents the 49th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 87th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on June 11, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Prologis, declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. A dividend of $0.63 per share of the company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.