Daily Dividend Report: KEY,LRCX,WY,UNP,ORI

KeyCorp announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the second quarter of 2021. A cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made July 7, 2021 to holders of record on June 16, 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on June 18, 2021, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on June 4, 2021.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the company's common shares by 10% to $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record May 28, 2021. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years. "I am pleased to report our dividend increase," said Jennifer Hamann, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief financial officer. "This increase is consistent with the financial guidance outlined at our recent Investor Day to target a dividend payout ratio of 45%."

The Board of Directors of Old Republic International declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2021. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to 88 cents per share compared to 84 cents paid in 2020. This latest dividend increase marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted its cash dividend rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

