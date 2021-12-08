Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on January 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 16, 2022.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of its common stock, payable on January 28, 2022 to holders of record on December 30, 2021.

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and eleven cents per share of common stock, payable February 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2022. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 28 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.0875 per share of common stock to be paid on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 14, 2022, representing a 6.1% increase over the prior rate. The increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $4.35 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.25 per share from the prior dividend level. This is MAA's twelfth consecutive annual increase of its common dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: KDP,MSFT,DHR,CAT,MAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.