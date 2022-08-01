Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022. As the Company previously announced in April, this reflects a 2 percent increase to the quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2022. This is the 391st dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 19, 2022 to holders of record on August 9, 2022.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 12, 2022.

Norfolk Southern today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on its common stock. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 160 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982. The dividend is payable August 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2022.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 11, 2022. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: K,BKR,HON,NSC,ETR

