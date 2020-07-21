Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,NEWT,PEG,AEP,EFX

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date is August 24, 2020.

Newtek Business Services, an internally managed business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.581 per share, which is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2020. With the payment of the second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020 dividends, the Company will have paid a total of $1.58 per share for the first three quarters of 2020, which would represent a 9.7% increase over the dividends paid in the first three quarters of 2019 of $1.44 per share.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.49 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2020. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2020, and is the company's 441st consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

Equifax today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2020. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

