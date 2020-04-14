Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,FAST,FRC,UNM,O

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 6.3% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, from $0.95 per share to $1.01 per share. "In recognition of our 2019 results, strong financial position and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the Board has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 58th consecutive year," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.04 per share compared to the previous rate of $3.80 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2020. The ex-dividend date is May 22, 2020.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid in cash on May 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2020. Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

First Republic Bank announced an increase of $0.01 in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share of common stock. This first quarter dividend is payable on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

Effective April 9, 2020, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on May 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 27, 2020.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 598th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.233 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.796 per share, is payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 30, 2020.

