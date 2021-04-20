Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,CARR,WHR,LNT,AAP

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 5.0% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.01 per share to $1.06 per share. "Despite a year of unprecedented disruption, Johnson & Johnson remained committed to its established financial principles that strengthen our ability to drive long-term value for stakeholders. In recognition of our notable 2020 results, strong financial position and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 59th consecutive year," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company. At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $4.24 per share compared to the previous rate of $4.04 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on June 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is May 24, 2021.

Carrier Global announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool has authorized an additional $2 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the $531 million unused portion of the previous program as of December 31, 2020. The Company's board of directors also approved a $0.15 increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.40 per share from $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on May 17, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 302 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, announced that on April 19, 2021, its Board of Directors approved an additional share repurchase authorization of $1 billion, bringing the total available repurchase authorization to approximately $1.3 billion. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share, an increase from $0.25. This dividend is payable July 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.