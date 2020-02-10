Daily Dividend Report: JKHY,RNR,APA,FNV,R

Jack Henry & Associates today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by eight percent to $0.43 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, is payable on March 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020. At February 5, 2020, there were 76,720,595 shares of the common stock outstanding.

The Board of Directors of RenaissanceRe Holdings today voted to increase the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.35 per common share, from $0.34 per common share. The Company has increased its dividend during each of the twenty-five years since its initial public offering. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.

The board of directors of Apache has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable May 22, 2020, to stockholders of record on Apr. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2020

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2020. This is Ryder's 174th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 43 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

