Daily Dividend Report: JEF,LLY,CAC,FRD,PBHC

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.85 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021.

Jefferies Financial Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.25 per Jefferies common share, a 25% increase on the prior dividend rate, payable on August 27, 2021 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on August 16, 2021. We expect to file our Form 10-Q on or about July 9, 2021.

Gregory A. Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 2.98% based on the June 28, 2021 closing price of the Company's common stock at $48.30 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Friedman Industries, a Texas-based company engaged in pipe manufacturing, steel processing and steel and pipe distribution, declared on June 28, 2021, a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on August 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021. This dividend marks the Company's 198th consecutive quarterly cash dividend with the Company having paid a cash dividend every quarter since becoming publicly traded in 1972.

Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 16th, 2021 and will be paid on August 13th, 2021.

