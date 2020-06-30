Daily Dividend Report: JEF, GWRS, RVSB, PBHC

The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.15 per Jefferies common share payable on August 28, 2020 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on August 17, 2020.

Global Water Resources has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.0241 per common share, which will be payable on July 31, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2020.

Riverview Bancorp approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable July 22, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 9, 2020.

Pathfinder Bank has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common and preferred stock, and a cash dividend of $0.06 per notional share for the issued common stock warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending June 30th, 2020. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 17th, 2020 and will be paid on August 14th, 2020.

