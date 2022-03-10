Daily Dividend Report: JCI,AXP,NFG,PM,TGT

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, an increase of $0.01 from last quarter, payable on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

The Board of Directors of American Express approved a $0.09 - or approximately 20 percent - increase in the regular quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend was raised to $0.52 per common share, from $0.43 cents, payable on May 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022.

The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. The Company has approximately 91.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per common share, payable on April 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 23, 2022.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 18, 2022. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 219th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

