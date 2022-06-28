Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on July 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2022.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.98 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 15, 2022.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022.

Concentrix paid a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend on May 10, 2022. The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share payable on August 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IVR,BKU,LLY,SNX,CNXC

