Daily Dividend Report: ITW,NKE,DUK,COF,TKR

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.22 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 6, 2022.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.985 per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 96 consecutive years.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable May 27, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2022. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

The board of directors of Timken, a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today approved a three percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend, raising it to 31 cents per share. This dividend, which is payable on June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 16, 2022, marks the company's 400th consecutive quarterly dividend as a public company. Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1922. With the dividend announced today Timken joins a distinguished list of companies to achieve this significant milestone.

