Daily Dividend Report: ITW,HUM,AAPL,ROK,ABBV

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable December 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021. This increase of 5% from last quarter's dividend of $1.07 reflects continued strong cash generation and reinforces the company's commitment to returning cash to shareowners.

AbbVie is announcing today that its board of directors declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.30 per share to $1.41 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. This reflects an increase of approximately 8.5 percent, continuing AbbVie's strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by more than 250 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

