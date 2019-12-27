Markets
Daily Dividend Report: ITW, XRX, NRZ

Illinois Tool Works goes ex-div for its quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2019.

Xerox goes ex-div for its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2019.

New Residential Investment goes ex-div for its quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2019.

