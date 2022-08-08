Illinois Tool Works (ITW) authorized a seven percent increase to the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.09 per share — or $0.36 per share annually — versus the current dividend rate. The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.31 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend equates to $5.24 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 38-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022. This is a 2-cent, or 5.6%, increase over the 36-cent dividend paid in June 2022. The previous increase was in August 2021, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 34-cents to 36-cents per share.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 22, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) declared a common stock dividend of $0.295 per share/unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 payable on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.

Ashland (ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ITW, CHE, CBSH, FR, ASH

