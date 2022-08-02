The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on September 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable August 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2022.

The Aflac board of directors declared the third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2022.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on October 4, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

Northern Oil and Gas, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.25 per share, representing a 32% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IR,L,AFL,KMB,NOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.