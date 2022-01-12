Daily Dividend Report: IP,AIZ,O,ALLY,UNF

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

Assurant, a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 619th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for February's dividend is January 31, 2022.

Ally Financial announced today that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock, effective until Dec. 31, 2022. Ally recently completed a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in 2021, and expects to begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, representing a 20% increase compared to the company's prior quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.30 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.24 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 9, 2022.

