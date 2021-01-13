Daily Dividend Report: IP,AGNC,SJR,SSTK,UNF

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5125 per share for the period from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2021. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of January 29, 2021.

Shaw Communications announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly dividends of $0.09875 per Class B Non-Voting Participating Share and $0.098542 per Class A Participating Share, payable on each of March 30, 2021, April 29, 2021 and May 28, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021, April 15, 2021 and May 14, 2021, respectively.

Shutterstock, a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on March 18, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021. This represents an increase of approximately 24% over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of outstanding common stock.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share (on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.