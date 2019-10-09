Daily Dividend Report: IP, PG, CAT, EPD, AON

International Paper (IP) declared a quarterly dividend of $ 0.5125 per share for the period from October 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on December 16, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7459 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 15, 2019 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on October 18, 2019.

Caterpillar (CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents ($1.03) per share of common stock, payable November 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2019.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) declared an increase in the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners with respect to the third quarter of 2019 to $0.4425 per common unit, or $1.77 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Thursday, October 31, 2019. This distribution, which represents a 2.3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2018, is the partnership's 61st consecutive quarterly distribution increase.

Aon (AON) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.

