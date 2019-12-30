Daily Dividend Report: INGR, GWRS

Ingredion (INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Jan. 27, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 2, 2020.

Global Water Resources (GWRS) has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.0241 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.2892 per share), which will be payable on January 31, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.