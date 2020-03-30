Daily Dividend Report: IMKTA,PWR,AYI,HYB,RVSB

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable April 16, 2020, to all shareholders of record on April 9, 2020.

On March 27 Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable April 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands on march 27 declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 17, 2020.

The New America High Income Fund, announced today that it will pay a dividend of $0.050 per share on the company's common stock on April 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be April 15th. The April 2020 Dividend represents a decrease of $0.005 from the Fund's dividend of $0.055 that will be paid on March 31, 2020.

Riverview Bancorp today announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable April 22, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 9, 2020. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 4.02%.

