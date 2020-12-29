Daily Dividend Report: IMKTA,IVR,ARR

Ingles Markets yesterday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 14, 2021, to all shareholders of record on January 7, 2021.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on shares of its common stock. The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of January 11, 2021.

ARMOUR Residential REIT today announced guidance on the January 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be paid on January 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of January 14, 2021.

