Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable April 14, 2022, to all shareholders of record on April 7, 2022.

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 9, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022.

Atlantic American today reported net income for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. The Board of Directors also approved the Company's annual dividend of $0.02 per share, which is payable on April 27, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 13, 2022.

Thomas W. Schneider, President/CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.09 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022. The dividend represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 28.6% over the dividend declared for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The first quarter 2022 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on April 22, 2022 and will be paid on May 6, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IMKTA,IMKTB,EBF,AAME,PBHC

